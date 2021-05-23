Food subscription service run by doctors specialises in keto and paleo diets

Chennai :

The duo decided to start a meal subscription service and launched a venture called Keto Kadai. “I wanted to lose weight and tried various diets. After detailed research, I concluded that the keto diet was effective for me. I suggested a diet plan for Dr Mohammed and it worked for him. He is now a persistent follower of the keto/paleo diet. His family is into the restaurant business and during the 2020 lockdown, they shut down their restaurant in Chennai. We decided to make use of that kitchen and launched a venture called Keto Kadai. The venture specialises in ketogenic and paleo diets for people to maintain a healthy lifestyle,” Dr Karthik Raja tells DT Next.





Sometimes, the keto/paleo diet can be confusing and difficult to follow. “One of the reasons why many give up keto diet is because of the difficulty in cooking. Through our venture, we are providing a tailor-made diet that’s suitable for our subscribers. It differs from one person to another. The ingredients are freshly picked and cooked by our team of chefs,” the dermatologist adds.





Explaining the benefits of the keto/paleo diet, Karthik continues, “People generally follow many unhealthy diets and our body gets subjected to continuous stress and damage. To keep our bodies fit and resistant to disease, we have to follow scientifically proven healthy diets. As a medical practitioner, I can say that keto and paleo diets fall under that category. Paleo diet includes foods that come from natural ingredients. It aims at a healthy body. The keto diet is a high-fat, low-carb diet with an adequate amount of protein. The body is made to burn fats instead of carbs for energy and to transform your body through weight loss. At our kitchen, we use cold-pressed coconut oil, ghee or butter in cooking and olive oil in dressing the salads. Also, we use only Himalayan rock salt to avoid any contaminant in regular table salt.”





Keto Kadai delivers three well-balanced meals every day. “All the meals are customised according to the need/goal of the individual. For some, it might be to control diabetes, hypertension, PCOS, etc, while a few others start following these diets to lose weight or gain muscle,” sums up the doctor.