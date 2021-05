Cyclone Yaas: SR cancels several express trains

The Southern Railway (SR) has cancelled several express trains operated from major cities in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka owing to Cyclone Yaas.

Chennai : Train no 02659 Nagercoil – Shalimar, train 02660 ShalimarNagercoil, train no 02665 Howrah- Kanniyakumari, train no 02821 Howrah – MGR Chennai Central, train no 02822 MGR Chennai Central – Howrah, train no 02642 Shalimar – Thiruvananathapuram, train no 02643 Ernakulam – Patna, train no 02644 Patna –Ernakulam, train no 02664 Tiruchy – Howrah, train no 02663 Howrah – Tiruchy, train no 02807 Santragachi – MGR Chennai Central, train no 02808 MGR Chennai Central - Santragachi, train no 05930 New Tinsukia – Tambaram, train no 05929 Tambaram – New Tinsukia, train no 02376 Jasidih – Tambaram, train no 02375 Tambaram – Jasidih, train no 02507 Thiruvananathapuram – Silchar, train no 02611 MGR Chennai Central – New Jalpaiguri, train no 02612 New Jalpaiguri – MGR Chennai Central, train no 02839 Bhubaneswar – MGR Chennai Central, train no 02840 MGR Chennai Central – Bhubaneswar and train no 02868 Puducherry – Howrah would be cancelled on different days between Sunday, May 23 to Saturday, May 29 period, a statement from the SR said.