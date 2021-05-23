Corpn may allow mobile veg shops from Monday

Chennai :





When asked whether the civic body would allow mobile grocery shops, the official said that allowing pushcarts and tricycles to sell vegetables is under consideration; however, a final decision would be announced by Sunday.





Meanwhile, vendors in the city increased the prices of vegetables soon after the new lockdown restrictions were announced. Residents complained that the prices were increased by over five times. “Koyambedu market is closed on Sundays. As the government allowed opening of the market this Sunday, there would be insufficient supply.







4,500 buses to be operated in State today

The Transport Department has made arrangements to operate 4,500 buses on Sunday, said a release. Of these, 1,500 buses would be operated to districts from Chennai, while 3,000 buses would be operated between Coimbatore, Tirupur, Salem, Tiruchy, Madurai and other cities. “Arrangements have been made to operate additional buses based on the number of passengers. MTC buses will be operated to Koyambedu and Tambaram bus stands from several parts of the city,” the release added. Last bus to Marthandam will leave Chennai at 6 pm on Sunday, while buses to Nagercoil and Thoothukudi will leave at 7 pm. Last bus to Sengottai will leave at 7.30 pm, to Tirunelveli and Dindigul at 8 pm, and to Madurai and Tiruchy buses at 11.45 pm, it added. Omni bus operators said vehicles would be operated on Sunday. Farmers cannot harvest their produce and send them to the market on such short notice,” a Koyambedu vendor said. The CMDA, along with Koyambedu vendors, launched an initiative for door delivery of vegetables and fruits during the 2020 lockdown. On the other hand, the civic body allowed scrap dealers and others, who own tricycles, to sell vegetables on streets. Small motor vehicles were allowed to sell grocery items. More than 5,000 tricycles and 2,000 small vehicles were allowed.

A senior Corporation official said that the Horticulture Department is devising a plan to ensure adequate supply of vegetables to the people. “Also, Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) that manages the Koyambedu Wholesale Market, is working on supplying vegetables during the complete lockdown period,” the official said.