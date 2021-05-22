21-year-old KMC lab technician run over by drunk driver

A 21-year-old woman lab technician working in KMC was killed in a road accident on Friday after she was hit by a car on Poonamalee High Road. The car, which was driven by a senior executive of a theatre on Poonamalee high road, alleged under influence of alcohol, went without stopping for nearly two km before public intercepted the vehicle and nabbed the driver.
Chennai:
The deceased was identified as A Yamuna, ECG technician at Kilpauk Medical College. She was a resident of Padalam.
Police said the driver, identified as Abdul Qayyum, was drunk and tried to drive away without stopping after hitting the victim.
Seriously injured Yamuna was initially taken to KMC and later to Rajiv Gandhi government general hospital where she died without responding to treatment, police said.
Abdul Qayyum has been arrested under section for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and remanded, Anna Square traffic police said.
Conversations