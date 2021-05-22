21-year-old KMC lab technician run over by drunk driver

Chennai :

The deceased was identified as A Yamuna, ECG technician at Kilpauk Medical College. She was a resident of Padalam.





Police said the driver, identified as Abdul Qayyum, was drunk and tried to drive away without stopping after hitting the victim.





Seriously injured Yamuna was initially taken to KMC and later to Rajiv Gandhi government general hospital where she died without responding to treatment, police said.





Abdul Qayyum has been arrested under section for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and remanded, Anna Square traffic police said.