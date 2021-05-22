Man duped of Rs 1.2 lakh by Remdesivir online ‘seller’

Chennai :

Police sources said S Sri Ganesh of Ram Nagar in Madipakkam, a private firm employee, was looking for Remdesivir for three of his family members who tested positive for COVID-19 and were home quarantined. It was a private hospital doctor who told Ganesh to arrange for Remdesivir for all of them for further treatment. Police said Ganesh inquired with many pharma stores online only to find that it was out of stock. When he contacted RK Pharmaceutical from Indore, the person who spoke to Ganesh told him that medicine is available and asked to transfer the full money Rs 1.23 lakh.





Ganesh agreed and transferred the money through a mobile UPI app. However, there was no response from the seller after that and his mobile was out of reach. On Thursday, Ganesh filed a complaint at the Madipakkam police station and police forwarded the case to the Cybercrime for further inquiry.





Meanwhile, in another incident in Madipakkam, a 36-year-old woman was conned Rs 73,000 by unidentified men who promised to deliver an oxygen concentrator.