Octogenarian tries to kill self after 55-yr-old daughter succumbs to virus

Chennai :

In the first incident, the man identified as Krishnan was reportedly depressed after his 55-year-old daughter died of COVID 19 on Wednesday. A day later, he jumped from the first floor of his house, leaving him with injuries on his spine and limbs. He was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.





In the other incident, Veena (32) of Venkateshwara Nagar in Kodungaiyur died by suicide after returning home from a fever camp where her swab sample was taken for RT-PCR test. According to police, she had complained of fever, dry cough and throat infection for the past few days.





When she went to Chennai Corporation fever camp at Kodungaiyur, the personnel there advised to remain in home quarantine or go to a COVID care centre nearby. She chose to remain home.





Suspected something amiss as her door remained locked after Veena returned from the camp, the neighbours alerted the police. When they broke open the door, officials found her body. Further investigations are on.