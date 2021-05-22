Make use of 200 ambulances parked at Tambaram: Activists

Chennai :

With the second wave of COVID-19 still on the surge in the country and Chengalpattu being one of the most affected districts in the State and located in close proximity with Chennai, the social activists point out that there is a shortage of ambulances in many places in the district. Also, the poor are desisting from hiring private ambulances since they are charging more.





They point out that there more than 200 old ambulances are lying idle on the ground near the Tambaram GH for the last one year. They said servicing those ambulances and using them would be wise and helpful in the present situation. “We have already conveyed the same to the District Collector and the MLA but no action was taken,” said social activist V Santhanam of Chromepet.





He said the government should look into the demand and take steps to use all those ambulances to meet the situation. “Sources from the Health department said those ambulances might have completed running five lakh kilometres. But we will take up this demand with the higher officials and see if these vehicles can be put to good use this pandemic period,” he added.