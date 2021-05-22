Chennai sees less than 20pc TPR for 1st time in 3 weeks

In a positive sign for the city that has been battling the second wave, the test positivity rate (TPR) came down to less than 20% for the first time in three weeks.
Chennai:
As per Chennai Corporation data, 31,252 samples were tested on Thursday, of which 6,073 turned out positive, which amounts to 19.43% TPR. The city recorded less than 20% TPR on April 30 and after that, the percentage remained above 20 per cent. On Friday, the city reported 5,913 cases.
During the three-week period, the TPR reached a peak on May 10, when 26.6 per cent samples tested in Chennai turned out to be positive. Post May 10, the TPR witnessed a steady decline until May 17, when it again went up to 23.2 per cent from the previous day’s 21.2 per cent. Between April 19 and May 9, TPR was almost stable at around 20 per cent.
“While the lockdown is one of the factors contributing to the decline in the TPR, measures such as vaccination, stricter implementation of home quarantining of infected persons and others have also contributed,” a Corporation official said.
The test positivity rate stood at 7.3 per cent on April 1, when the spread of the infection began to get worse. During the fag end of the first wave, during the months of December and January, the city saw less than 5 per cent TPR. “Our aim is to keep the TPR around 20 per cent for now and bring it back to less than 5 per cent subsequently,” the official added.
Collectors suggest lockdown extension, CM to decide today
With the lockdown coming to an end on Monday, Chief Minister MK Stalin would meet medical experts and legislative party leaders on Saturday to take a decision on extending it. Sources said the curbs were likely to continue for a week more, a move recommended by Collectors, too.
“The Chief Minister will hold a meeting with medical experts and discuss their suggestions with the legislative party leaders. Following that, the decision on lockdown extension will be announced,” said Secretariat sources.
As the lockdown that is in force since May 10 failed to stop the surge in cases, the government is planning to extend it at least by a week, said sources, adding that lockdown could be more stringent in the coming week. Sources also said that this was suggested by Collectors during the meeting chaired by Chief Secretary V Iraianbu on Friday. Some of them even suggested a more intense lockdown like how neighbouring states like Karnataka did to bring down the spike.
