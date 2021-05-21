Private clinic treating COVID patients in the open gets sealed

Chennai :

The action came after a former MLA complained about the death of a relative and this led to Tiruvannamalai JD (health) M Kannagi visiting the clinic and sealing it. Eleven patients in the facility were later referred to the Arani, Tiruvannamalai and Cheyyar government hospitals. Sources revealed that the clinic was not authorised to treat COVID patients and was run by a private doctor who also failed to seek permission for beds. He would be sent a warning, Kannagi said.