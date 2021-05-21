Private clinic treating COVID patients in the open gets sealed

A private medical clinic near the bus stand at Arani town was sealed off by health officials over gross violation of protocols after it was found treating COVID patients in the open due to lack of space inside the facility.
Chennai:
The action came after a former MLA complained about the death of a relative and this led to Tiruvannamalai JD (health) M Kannagi visiting the clinic and sealing it. Eleven patients in the facility were later referred to the Arani, Tiruvannamalai and Cheyyar government hospitals. Sources revealed that the clinic was not authorised to treat COVID patients and was run by a private doctor who also failed to seek permission for beds. He would be sent a warning, Kannagi said.
