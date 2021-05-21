Pallavaram closes Ward 29 after 47 cases, 5 deaths

Chennai :

In Chengalpattu district, Pallavaram is one of the most affected areas and so far more than 2,000 people have tested positive in the municipality. Every day, nearly 200 people are infected by the virus.





Municipal officials said Ward 29 is most affected in Pallavaram. In the past few days alone, 47 positive cases were reported and five people died. On Thursday, municipal officials blocked the entrance to the ward and announced it a red zone. Municipal officials and health workers are sanitising the streets three times a day and monitoring the area closely. Fever camps have also been set up and samples are being collected from all residents.





Thirukalukundam town panchayat also reported many cases in the past days. Following that, on Thursday, all shopkeepers decided to close all the shops till May 24. Residents who need medicines and other essentials have been asked to call the vendors’ association and they would deliver the items to their house.