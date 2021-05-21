Civic body invites doctors to volunteer for virus control

Chennai :

Asking volunteers to join the effort, the civic body said the doctors should work for a minimum of three hours every day. “Greater Chennai Corporation is inviting doctors, who would like to volunteer themselves in public service for the benefit of the people, “ the civic body tweeted.





The volunteering doctors will be deployed for tele-triaging, field triaging, tele-counselling, at screening centres and oxygen centres run by the civic body. “Interested doctors can work with the civic body on a pro bono basis,” an official said.





Meanwhile, the civic body appointed 300 final year medical students and around 1,500 volunteers at tele-counselling centres to contact persons under home quarantine and track their health status. Every day, the students and volunteers are calling more than 30,000 COVID-19 patients who are under home quarantine. Apart from this, the civic body has already appointed about 200 doctors and nurses on contract basis for pandemic prevention measures.





As per civic body data, the city had more than 48,000 active COVID-19 cases as of Thursday morning.