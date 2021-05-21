Local bodies asked to crack down on fleecing crematoria, burial grounds

Chennai :

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, on recording concerns expressed regarding the somewhat exorbitant demands made at several crematoria in the State, including in Chennai, said: “The State Government should instruct the local authorities to ensure that there is an element of dignity when the last rites of any person are performed.”





“The reports on unlawful demands by crematoria and burial grounds must be immediately addressed. The local administration should come down heavily on those responsible and ensure there are checks in place,” Chief Justice Banerjee stressed.





Sanitisation issues





The bench on recording the Greater Chennai Corporation submission that the wanton use of disinfectants has an adverse effect, said: “However, to the extent possible, a drive ensuring cleanliness should be undertaken all over the State to the extent that sanitisation in the use of sprays and disinfectants are effective, particularly at dumpsters and where the garbage may be collected or deposited.”





Covid test results





the court, during the suo motu proceedings, held that every endeavour should be made by the testing centres in the State to declare the results as expeditiously as possible so that a person who is afflicted by the virus can immediately quarantine himself if he is asymptomatic and the further spread arrested.





“There are complaints that some of the test results are being announced on a day-after or several days-after basis. It is submitted that if a person finds that he has tested positive four days back, he would have been a super-spreader in the interregnum,” the Chief Justice added while insisting that the test results ought to be given the same day.