Class 8 student empowers youngsters through her YouTube channel

“Every child has potential, we just have to identify it and encourage them. I find out such talented students through social media and do their interviews. My father also helps me to network and connect. Once other students start listening to young achievers through my interviews, they will also get motivated and come up with new ideas at a young age. I ask questions like what inspired them to start their initiative, how they are motivated at a very young age and so on. So far, I have interviewed more than 50 students across India who have excelled in fields like cooking, baking, entrepreneurship, etc,” Hasini, a student at Chettinad Vidyashram School, says excitedly.





When asked the 12-year-old the reason behind the name The First Step, she says, “The first step matters for every successful person and I want people to get inspired by seeing my young achievers interview. This must instigate to take their first step towards their goal. I wanted to become an entrepreneur and continue with my YouTube channel.”