Chennai sees moderate to heavy showers, Tamil Nadu to see more rains

Chennai :

Many parts of Chennai on Thursday experienced moderate to heavy rainfall with thunder clouds looming large over the city, even as the Meteorological Department said that Tamil Nadu will experience scattered rainfall till May 22.





The Regional Meteorological Centre, in a statement, said: "Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places over Western Ghat districts, and interior Tamil Nadu and light rain is likely to occur at a few places over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal."





The IMD also said that a low-pressure area is likely to form over the north Andaman Sea and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal around May 22, intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 24 and move northwards and reach the West Bengal-Odisha coast around May 25 morning.





Thunderstorms is likely to continue over many parts of the state till the weekend ahead of the formation of this weather system over the Bay of Bengal.