Cops bust illicit liquor selling gang, seize 153 bottles in city

Chennai :

MGR Nagar police arrested three persons, including a father-son duo and seized 153 bottles of liquor from them. Police identified the accused as Kabali and his son, Vignesh of Porur, and their associate, Deepak of MGR Nagar.





Police said that they had already developed their network through supplying packaged drinking water and had tapped the same contacts to sell the liquor they had purchased and kept ready before the lockdown started. The liquor vending Tasmac stores were closed since May 10 in the wake of the pandemic. Using this as an opportunity, the trio decided to hoard alcohol and sold them at higher prices to customers in and around Jafferkhanpet and MGR Nagar, police said.





In another case reported in Madhavaram, the police said that one R Anandaraj, 49, was arrested and arrack was seized from him.