Man hacked to death by gang in Mappedu

Chennai :

Kamesh was an employee of a private company and had been engaged with some agricultural activities in his village. He was married and the couple has two children.





He is believed to have informed the police about the rampant illegal sale and use of ganja in the village. According to the cops, he might have been killed by the ganja peddlers, who had an ongoing enmity with him. Police are also probing a suspected relationship issue.





On Tuesday night, when he was leaving his house on the bike, the gang intercepted him and hacked him to death. His body was shifted to Tiruvallur GH for a post-mortem examination. Mappedu police team has launched a hunt for at least three persons, including one who has a history of ganja peddling.