PIL in HC seeks provision of food, water to stray animals during lockdown

Chennai :

Mothers of Animals Welfare Trust founder V.E. Shiva, in a PIL, said stray dogs and other animals largely depended on garbage, leftover stuff from restaurants, canteens, and market places. All these were shut in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to this, the animals were starving and without food, the PIL said.





The plea further submitted that the death of stray animals without food and water may lead to an epidemic as the disposal of the chad also become arcasses of these animals would be a challenge.





The stray dogs also become aggressive on humans as they were desperate to get food and water, the PIL said.





The petition also said the Animal Husbandry Department, responsible for the protection of such animals, had failed to act on the representation given in this regard on April 7. The PIL urged the court to direct the Principal Secretary, Animal Husbandry Department, to take necessary steps to ensure that the stray animals are provided with food and water during the lockdown.