University of Madras announces admission schedule for PG courses

Chennai :

The CBCS provides an opportunity for the students to choose courses from the prescribed programmes comprising core, elective or minor, or skill-based courses. Students taking the courses will be evaluated on a grading system and it is considered better than the conventional marks system.





All the admission procedures—from uploading the application form to the allotment of seats— were made online due to lockdown.





At present, the university provides 20 PG courses, 19 diploma/PG diploma courses, and seven certificate courses, which were recognised by the UGC.





Sources said about one lakh students would be applying for various courses. In its latest notification, the university announced that for PG courses, the students could enroll themselves till June 15. For PG diploma and certificate courses, the last date of filling the application is July 15.





The university also said admissions for professional PG courses such as MBA and MCA would be done by the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) through a single-window system.





Stating that the fees could also be paid online, the institution informed the students that 15 per cent of supernumerary seats were available in all the PG programmes (regular courses only) for foreign nationals and NRIs.





Similarly, two supernumerary seats are available for the students from Jammu and Kashmir in all the departments.





The fees payable by the SC/ST/SCA students of other states will not be reimbursed by the Tamil Nadu government and hence students, who belong to the special categories have to pay the fees in full, and later they could get it refunded from their respective State governments scholarships.