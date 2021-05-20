Protest erupts as RGGGH calls in cops to regulate crowd of bystanders

Chennai :

The hospital had permitted one attendant each for a patient but around 100 people had thronged at the hospital. Hospital sources said these people were claiming that they were the attendants of COVID patients and the police, on checking their credentials and details, found that there were four to five attendants for each patient, leading to crowding on hospital premises.





The police removed them from the premises, which led to the protest. When attendants tried to enter the hospital again, police set up barricades to stop them. As the tension grew, more police personnel were called in to bring the situation under control. Finally, all attendants who were staying there in excess were removed after checking their credentials.