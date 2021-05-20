GCC releases WhatsApp number for complaints related to burial grounds

Chennai :

“If anyone seeks bribes for transporting bodies from hospital to burial grounds using the free mortuary van and for cremation or burial, residents can call 044 25384520 or send messages to 9493346900,” a statement from the Corporation said.





It added that the residents could send the videos of poor service and others to the WhatsApp number. A control room set up at the headquarters is monitoring the functioning of crematoria and burial grounds through CCTV cameras.





The civic body maintains burial grounds and crematoria in 199 places, and the functioning of the facilities are being monitored every day to attend to maintenance works. Public can call 155377 for free mortuary van services.





382 shops sealed:





Meanwhile, the civic body sealed 382 shops between April 9 and May 17 for violating COVID-19 safety protocols.





“As many as 30 zonal enforcement teams have been formed along with police. The teams have collected Rs 1.62 crore as penalty from the violators,” another statement from the civic body said.





Apart from enforcement measures, the civic body has planned to conduct mass camps to inoculate citizens above 18 years of age from Thursday.





“Chief Minister MK Stalin will launch the drive on Thursday. After that, we will start vaccinating at mass camps,” an official said.