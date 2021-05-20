Thu, May 20, 2021

Malayalam Bigg Boss floor sealed by revenue dept over Covid fear

Published: May 20,202112:02 AM

The Tamil Nadu revenue department on Wednesday sealed the set of Malayalam Bigg Boss season 3 , a reality show aired in private TV channel.

Representative Image (PTI)
Chennai: The shooting was in progress in a floor EVP film city in the western suburbs of Chennai. A team led by Poonamalee  RDO visited the shooting floor after allegation that some of the crew members have tested positive for Covid. During the inspection it was found that the the team found that the Covid protocol was not followed at the  shooting set and thd floor was sealed sources said. Authorities also slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh for  violation of Covid norms.

