Malayalam Bigg Boss floor sealed by revenue dept over Covid fear

The Tamil Nadu revenue department on Wednesday sealed the set of Malayalam Bigg Boss season 3 , a reality show aired in private TV channel.
Chennai: The shooting was in progress in a floor EVP film city in the western suburbs of Chennai. A team led by Poonamalee RDO visited the shooting floor after allegation that some of the crew members have tested positive for Covid. During the inspection it was found that the the team found that the Covid protocol was not followed at the shooting set and thd floor was sealed sources said. Authorities also slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh for violation of Covid norms.
Conversations