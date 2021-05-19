CM, leaders condole death of writer Ki Rajanarayanan

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin condoled his death and said his funeral would take place with full state honours. Apart from Stalin, MDMK leader Vaiko, PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss and leaders of various parties also condoled the death of Ki Ra





Actor and MNM president Kamal Haasan, CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan and CPI state secretary R Mutharasan also condoled the demise of the renowned Tamil writer who passed away at 98 and is survived by two sons.





“K Rajanarayanan, the great creator who touched the senses of the universe through his Karisal region stories, left us. Praise him,” Kamal tweeted.





CPM state secretary Balakrishnan recalled Ki Ra’s association with the Communist party during the pre-Independence and his continued friendship with the Communist movement. “He hoisted the banned Communist party flag on May Day in his native Idaiseval village near Kovilpatti during the British rule,” he recalled. His writings always reflected the plight of the working-class people.





CPI leader Mutharasan said that Ki Ra, who is a unique storyteller of Tamil society is celebrated as the Godfather of the literary world. He said that he was the esteemed leader of the Tamil Nadu Art and Literature Association founded by legendary Communist leader Jeevanandam till his last breath. He noted that Ki Ra established Karisal Trust to help and encourage young writers.