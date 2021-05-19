Low patronage: Flights to small cities cancelled

Chennai :

As the State is under lockdown for two weeks, the footfall of passengers in the Chennai airport dipped and most of the airlines are operating flights with less than 10 passengers. As the footfall is decreasing every day the airport officials have decided to cancel the flights from Chennai to small cities in India till further notice.





Airport sources said the flights to Salem, Mysuru, Kadapa, Kurnool, Goa, Ranchi, Siliguri and a few other cities will not be operated for the next few days. On Tuesday the footfall of the passengers at the airport was below 3,000 and most of the flights were empty. Nine international flights were operated on Tuesday of which one that arrived from Chicago via Delhi had only six passengers.