Man charred to death as car rams into transformer

Chennai :

The deceased, Khaja Mohideen of VGP Shanthi Nagar in Pallikaranai, was working as an Assistant Manager at a showroom in Nungambakkam. The showroom was closed due to lockdown but on Tuesday morning Khaja Mohideen had some personal work and stepped out in his car. Since he could not return home before 10 am, Khaja Mohideen was speeding to return home without being caught by the police when around 11 am on VGP Shanthi Nagar Main Road he lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the electric transformer.





Police said within a few seconds there was a loud blast from the transformer following which the car was seen engulfed in flames. The doors of the vehicle got stuck and Khaja Mohideen, who was injured, could not come out of the vehicle. The onlookers informed the Fire and Rescue Services and the police. A rescue team from Medavakam station rushed to the spot and doused the fire. But by the time they could break the door open, Khaja Mohideen had died.





The Pallikaranai police retrieved the body and sent it for postmortem to the Chromepet Government Hospital. Police also registered a case.