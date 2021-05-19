FB friend-turned-hubby, 3 family members held on woman’s complaint

Chennai :

Police arrested Prasanna Venkatesh of Paruthipattu, his father Rangaswamy, 62, mother Vijaya, 52 and sister Bhuvaneswari, 32 for alleged harassment of Kalpana, who had lodged the complaint with the police.





Kalpana, a resident of Adyar, after her divorce from her first marriage, had entered into wedlock with Prasanna in January this year after the two initially met on Facebook.





A mother of two, Kalpana has been working in the credit card division of a bank in Thanjavur after she divorced her first husband three years ago.





She married Prasanna on January 16, at Tiruverkadu temple but she was forced to leave her husband’s house within two weeks. Her jewellery and cash amounting to Rs 3 lakh were taken by her husband and his family members who allegedly took her photos and threatened to push her into the flesh trade. Kalpana in her complaint also claimed that Prasanna had already married a woman from Maduravoyil and she was not aware of it.





Based on the complaint from Kalpana, police arrested the four and are making further inquiries.