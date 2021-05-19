App brings Tamil Fiction serials to readers

Chennai :

Tamil fiction serials that usually appear in magazines had a good readership in the state. But the readers belonged to a particular generation. Also, the readership has reduced drastically. To attract more youngsters and increase the readership, a city-based publishing platform has launched an app called Bynge. The app will have serialised content where you can read bite-sized episodes of fiction serials from new and established Tamil writers. Writer Charu Nivedita, one of the contributors, tells DT Next. “Prominent writers like Kalki’s and Sandilyan’s most famous novels were serialised in weekly Tamil magazines. There was a huge fan following for those fiction serials and story lovers looked forward to reading their favourite stories. But the scene has changed now. In this digital age, readers have become smartphone-savvy. They are getting entertainment at their fingertips. Because of this, Tamil fiction serial readers have reduced. We wanted to bring back those readers but on a virtual platform. An app like this will be a huge revolution.”





In Bynge, one can read web novels from top Tamil authors and can subscribe to get new episodes twice a week. “When pulp fiction and literary fiction are available digitally, I hope we can get more youngsters to read our works. I have written a non-fiction serial and from next month onwards, I will be writing historical fiction on Aurangzeb,” he adds.





Tamil author of short stories and novels Indira Soundararajan says, “In this era, people are depending on virtual platforms for entertainment. With an app like this, reading itself is going to change. One can read fiction serials from any place at any time. This will attract the younger generation as well.”