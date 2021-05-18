Differently-abled women distribute cloth masks for free

Chennai :

“Last year, we made 50,000 masks and distributed half of them for free. That time, there was a shortage of masks.





Now, with the second lockdown, women from our shelter have started making cloth masks once again. Through volunteers, they are distributing cloth masks to persons in other homeless shelters, conservancy workers and street vendors. The money for the masks was raised by Shloka Sriram, a Class 10 student of UWCSEA Singapore,” says Dr Aiswarya Rao, founder of Better World Shelter.