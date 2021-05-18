Chennai Corpn to impose Rs 2,000 fine on those violating home quarantine

Chennai :

To contain the spread of Covid-19 in the city, Greater Chennai Corporation has decided to impose a fine of Rs 2,000 if Covid positive patients and their family members found violating home isolation protocol.





“If the Covid-19 affected patient and their family members were found to be roaming out of their home in violation of the home quarantine protocol, they would be fined Rs 2,000 on the first instance. On the second such incident, they would be shifted to the corporation-run covid care centres,” Corporation commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said in a statement on Tuesday.





Despite several measures taken by the corporation to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, there have been continuous complaints of the covid affected patients and their family members venturing out of their home, adding that such violations would lead to the spread of the infection. “Considering the public safety, those who tested for the Covid-19 and their family members should not venture out of their homes as per the doctor advised home quarantine period,” he said.





The corporation has asked the public to give a call to helpline number 044-24384520 if they find someone violating home quarantine rules. The fine would be collected by the corporation’s zonal implementation team, it said, adding that there two such teams have been formed in each of the 15 corporation zones.





Bedi said that the corporation has engaged 2,000 focus volunteers to assist people under-home quarantine to purchase groceries, vegetables, and medicines.