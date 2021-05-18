Chennaiites need to e-register to travel within city or face police action

Chennai :

Those who are traveling from one neighborhood to another should e-register their details on government portal and those who have not registered will not be allowed to travel after 10 am, a press release from Chennai police said.





Except medical emergency and other emergency situation, people will not be allowed to travel around with out e-registration at e-register.tnega.org police said.





Those who are not following the e-registration norms will have face legal action, said the release issued by the Chennai city police commissioner Shankar Jiwal.





The city is divided into 12 police districts and 348 sectors. There will be border check post for vehicles within the 12 police districts in the city. Apart from that there will be another 153 vehicle check points on roads to monitor station borders and junctions.





People are allowed to travel between 6 am to 10 am only in the same neighborhood that too only to buy essential , police reminded the public.





There are 181 containment zones in the city and no resident will be allowed to step out of these zones, police noted. Steps are being taken to provide essential items in each containment zone, police added.

There are as many as 309 four wheeled patrol vehicles and 205 bike patrols that are roaming in the city.

Wearing masks and maintenance of social distance are also a must when people step out, police said.