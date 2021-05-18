No consensus on legislative party leader in second round of Cong meet

Chennai :

The second meeting was held at Sathyamurhty Bhavan in which Congress leaders from Delhi, including Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, participated and obtained views from each MLA on electing a legislative leader for the party in the state. But, even after a day’s meeting no consensus was reached.





Sources in the Congress said that the first meeting to elect legislative leader was held on May 7. Sources also added that the report on appointing a legislative leader of Congress will be submitted to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi who will take the final call. Congress contested in 25 seats in DMK alliance and won 18.