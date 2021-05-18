ICF engineer, RPF cop die in gate collapse

Chennai :

The deceased were identified as constable A Elakumannan (41) and ICF senior section engineer S Nargunan (55).





According to the police, the two were standing near the 15-foot high and 20-foot long iron gate which was being closed after the last load departed from the premises.





The heavy iron gate accidentally slipped from its wheel and collapsed on the two. Both sustained head injuries as they got trapped under the gate.





They were immediately rushed to hospital, but Nargunan died on the way while Elakumannan died on reaching there, police said.





The ICF police have registered a case and the inspector visited the scene in the evening.