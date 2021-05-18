HC suspends judicial work in all sub-courts till next month end

Chennai :

Citing the second wave of COVID-19 and the several cases of judicial officers and subordinate judiciary staff being infected, the first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy said administrative directions were issued to suspend judicial work except production, remand and other matters that need immediate attention.





Orders of eviction, dispossession and demolition that were not executed till date would remain in abeyance till June 30, unless the stay was vacated or the order was modified by any judicial order by an appropriate forum.





The bench also noted that all orders granting bail, anticipatory bail or parole, etc. that are likely to expire on or before June 30 would be extended till June 30, subject to any orders passed by the relevant forum even prior to the expiry of such date.





A statement from Registrar General P Dhanabal said litigants and lawyers were prohibited entry into court complexes in all the subordinate courts unless unavoidable and with the permission of the judge in charge.





Judicial officers and staff members of all subordinate courts were instructed not to attend court unless absolutely necessary, the statement added.