Rs 7.14L COVIDdole stolen from Saidai PDS shops

Chennai :

According to the police, the staff of ration shops with numbers 24 and 25 in Saidapet had closed the shop on Saturday. When they returned on Monday morning, the shutters were found broken open and the cash inside missing.





The Saidapet police have registered a case and are browsing through the CCTV footage to identify suspects.





It may be noted that Chief Minister MK Stalin announced Rs 4,000 as COVID relief fund to all the families with ration cards and the initial sum of Rs 2,000 are being distributed for the last few days. The promise was made by DMK in the poll manifesto.