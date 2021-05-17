Chennai colleges join civic body to provide Covid care centres

Chennai :

Madras Christian College (MCC) has launched an ambulance service, a 15-bed isolation centre for patients with mild symptoms and a five-bed facility for primary contacts.





Paul Wilson, principal of the MCC told IANS: "The facility is open to the general public, our faculty, staff members, students and our alumni. The centre will also provide online medical consultation. Food and nursing services are also provided at the Covid care centre here."





The ambulance service which the MCC has opened will be available upto a radius of 15 km from the college.





Loyola College, Chennai, is offering tele-counselling to Covid-19 patients according to its Principal, Thomas Amritham. He told IANS: "The college is offering tele-counselling service to the Covid patients and we have three dedicated phone lines for this. Social workers and counselors are providing counselling to the Covid patients."





He said that the college has identified 200 community leaders to be trained in basic Covid awareness and each of these community leaders will be given a Corona home kit. Each kit will have an oximeter, masks, hand sanitizer and tablets and these people will act as Community healers.





Loyola College is planning to open a 50 bedded Covid care centre with Greater Chennai Corporation to cater for asymptomatic persons at the hostel.





DG Vaishnav college is conducting a vaccination drive for the general public along with the Rotaract club of Chennai. The college has already handed over a building to the GCC to be converted to a Covid care centre.





Alagappa College of Technology hostel functioning at Anna University campus in Chennai is maintaining a Covid care centre for the police personnel. The university has also handed over the Knowledge Park building to be converted as a Covid care centre.