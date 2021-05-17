Three more held for sale of Remdesivir in black market

Chennai :

Based on a tip-off that a few contact numbers are doing the rounds on WhatsApp to approach if one needs Remdesivir, a special team of Adyar Deputy Commissioner V Vikraman approached them posing as customers and seized two vials. While each vial is worth Rs 800, the trio sold them for Rs 25,000. They were identified as Adityan (24) of KK Nagar, a medical representative, Rajkumar (27) of Patalam, who runs a medical shop in Parry’s Corner, and Syed Amjad (37) of Ayanavaram, staff at a pharmacy in Thousand Lights.





Police said the gang bought the vials from somebody else who smuggled them from Bangladesh and sold them for a higher price. Rs 89,000 in cash was seized from them before they were remanded on Sunday.





So far, the city police have arrested 27 persons for selling Remdesivir in the black market.