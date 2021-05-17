Official in soup for Rs 4.4 cr illegal assets

Chennai :

The accused officer S Manoharan was earlier working in the district Watershed Development Agency, Thoothukudi.





DVAC, Ramanathapuram, in its FIR said while looking into the study and marriage expenses of three children of Manoharan, it is found that he had spent more than Rs 3 crore on it. It is gathered that Manoharan had intentionally enriched himself illegally in his name during the period of the tenure of his office. Most of the acquisitive activities of the accused officer fall between January 2011 and October 2020 and hence it has been chosen as a tentative check period by the DVAC.





At the beginning of the check period, his assets were worth to the tune of Rs 20.5 lakh. By the end of the check period, it went up to Rs 4.39 crore, noted the DVAC FIR.