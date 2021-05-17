RWAs, private firms urged to hold vaccination camps

Chennai :

According to Raja Gopal Sunkara, Regional Deputy Commissioner (South) of Chennai Corporation, private companies, residents’ welfare associations of apartments or any other groups who can mobilise over 30 individuals above 45 years of age could contact the civic body for vaccination camps.





He asked such associations and organisations to fill an online form so that the civic body could schedule camps. Vaccination for those aged below 45 years would be held at a later date.





Meanwhile, Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said in a statement that fever survey workers were collecting the details of persons who are yet to be vaccinated so that the civic body could conduct special camps.





As per the civic body data, it has inoculated more than 16.87 lakh residents in the city (including first and second doses). On Saturday, 19,776 people took their shots.





Bedi also urged the residents to utilise the fever camps that are being conducted across the city. “Presently, 400 fever camps are conducted every day by organising two camps per ward. Since May 8, 2020, close 1.30 lakh camps have been conducted and around 66 lakh persons have visited,” the statement said.





On Sunday, Health Minister M Subramanian inaugurated COVID care centre at Injambakkam Urban Community Health Center. Of the 100 beds in the hospital, 33 have oxygen connection.