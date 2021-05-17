Online initiative explores various forms of sound

Chennai :

Now, she has come up with Paraa, an initiative of Ears of the Earth, where people can explore sounds. Says Mirra, “One can revel in our intrinsic nature to relate with sound, and the joys and hope it brings with it. You need not have prior knowledge of music. Anyone interested to know or share about sounds can join this online initiative. You can either share a melody that you’re working on or describe the experience of listening to a song that you heard. This is a space for free-flowing ideation, for learning, unlearning, laughing, listening, collaborating, and being. Paraa will happen online on Google Meet every day at 5.30 am.”