Remdesivir will no longer be available from Nehru Stadium

Chennai :

Amid confusion police had to use public address system to ask hundreds of people who had thronged to buy medicine for their relatives on Monday early morning as soon as the counter is open. Public were not aware of the government's announcement, police noted.





The State government decided to give Remdesivir directly through hospitals after warnings from health experts on overcrowding at the places designated for purchasing the drug.





A new portal would be launched soon through which the private hospitals will be allowed to purchase Remdesivir directly from the sales centres, said the government in a statement.