3 held for selling Remdesivir at higher price in Chennai

Chennai :

The accused were identified as Adithyan, a medical salesman from KK Nagar, Rajkumar, who runs a pharmacy in Pattalam and Sajad Ahmad, who works in a medical shop at Thousand Lights.





Police said that a special team of the police led by Sub-Inspector Selvakumar and constables Venkatesan and Shankar and other police officers received information that Remdesivir vials were being sold by some people at Rs 25,000 per vial, after contacting prospective clients online.





The police team found Adithyan, Rajkumar and Sajad Ahmad standing suspiciously at Indira Nagar and on search recovered Remdesivir vials from the trio.





Vials and Rs 89,000 in cash were recovered from them.





Deputy Commissioner of Police, Adayar, Vikraman, told IANS said: "We suspect that the medicine was routed from Bangladesh through Tripura and we are investigating it."