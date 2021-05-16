22-year-old COVID patient tries to board flight, sent to GH

Chennai :

The Air Asia flight to Hyderabad was scheduled to depart from the Chennai airport at 9 am with 50 passengers on board. While checking the medical certificates of the passengers, airport officials found that Surjith of West Bengal had tested positive for the infection. He had come from West Bengal to Chennai six months ago for construction work, according to the officials. Surjith, who had planned to travel to West Bengal via Hydrabad, told the officials that he would get treatment at his hometown. However, allowing him to travel poses risk to the other passengers, officials cancelled his journey.





Later, Health Department staff took him to the Tambaram Sanatorium GH in an ambulance. The departure terminal of the domestic terminal was sanitised completely.