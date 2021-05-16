2 cops die of COVID in city

Chennai :

In the first case, a sub-inspector, John Rufus (57) of Bharathidasn Nagar, attached to the Tambaram traffic division, died due to the infection. He had tested positive on April 22 and was admitted to a private hospital in the city. As there was no improvement, he was shifted to Omandurar Government General Hospital a few days ago. However, Rufus died in the hospital without responding to treatment. He is survived by his wife and a son. In the second death in Chennai police, special sub-inspector S Elangovan (55) attached to Veppery traffic, a resident of Perambur, died on Saturday at Omandurar Government General Hospital. A native of Jolarpet, Elangovan, is survived by wife and three children.