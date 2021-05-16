Man, wife die of suicide over business loss in Chengalpattu

Chennai :

The deceased were identified as Gopi (38) and wife Kanniyammal (33). The couple resided in Thukumarakuttai village in Chengalpattu with their 16-year-old daughter. Gopi owned a beef stall in Chengalpattu. Police said the family was suffering for the last one year, as Gopi’s business went down because of the lockdown.





On Friday night, an argument broke between Gopi and Kanniyammal. In anger, the couple reportedly said that they would kill themselves. Their daughter pacified them both and asked them to go to bed.





But when she woke up on Saturday morning, she was shocked to see her parents hanging in the ceiling. Hearing her cries, neighbours rushed to the house. The Chengalpattu town police team visited the spot and retrieved the bodies and sent them for post-mortem examination to the Chengalpattu government hospital. The police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.