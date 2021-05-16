77 pc jump in lockdown violation cases

Chennai :

Even as the number of cases booked for not wearing masks came down to 1,346 on Friday from 2,162 on Thursday in the city, other parts of the State showed a steep increase to 21,353 from 10,852 cases. Similarly, the number of people booked for not maintaining social distance also reduced to 83 on Friday from 130 on Thursday. Cases in other parts of the State increased from 533 to 1,419. In Chennai, police had started impounding vehicles of motorists, who violated lockdown norms.





Meanwhile, the Chennai police on Saturday started using drones to check lockdown violations in the city. All deputy commissioners will be monitoring the visuals and images provided by drones and advising field staff of possible steps to control violations. This is expected to avoid ground-level conflicts between the police and violators.