City’s daily TPR falls for 5th day in a row

Chennai :

On May 11 and May 12, the test positivity rate was at 25.1 per cent and 24.2 per cent respectively. On May 13, the TPR was at 22.6 per cent.





On Friday, the Chennai Corporation tested 30,108 samples, of which 6,538 samples turned out positive for the COVID-19 virus. It may be noted that the test positivity rate in Chennai had remained around 20 per cent for several days between April 20 to May 9. On May 9, the test positivity rate was at 21.3 per cent but witnessed a steep rise on May 10 to reach 26.6 per cent. On April 1, the TPR was at 7.3 per cent.





Despite the number of daily new cases remaining constant for the last few days, the number of active cases in the city is nearing 50,000 owing to the number of new cases outnumbering daily recoveries.





As per the data, more than 3.75 lakh COVID-19 infected persons had recovered and 44,313 persons were under treatment as of Saturday morning. The recovery rate in the city is at 88 per cent, while 1.32 per cent persons had died due to the virus.





Meanwhile, the civic body has intensified actions against those violating COVID-19 safety protocols by forming 30 zonal enforcement teams. The teams have collected Rs 28.83 lakh in penalty and sealed more than 200 shops since May 6. In total, the civic body collected Rs 1.44 crore as fine since April 9.





On Saturday, the civic body held a coordination meeting with the representatives of NGOs to discuss further plans to contain the virus spread.