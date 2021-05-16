Corporation to launch online bookings for time slots in burial grounds, crematoria

Chennai :

While the final decision on releasing details pertaining to the availability of time slots has been taken, the civic body is contemplating whether to allow residents to book slots online directly. “Our IT team is working on creating a separate portal for burial grounds and this will be rolled out soon,” Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Corporation Commissioner said.





Meghanatha Reddy, deputy commissioner (works) said that the civic body is yet to take a decision on allowing the public to book the time slots or empower officials to do so on behalf of the public. “However, the online system is getting ready and will take two-three days to take a final shape,” he said. On the other hand, Bedi clarified that the crematoria could not be operated on a 24x7 basis, as gasifier machines would break down if run without break. “But, we have instructed the caretakers to work during night hours too if they receive bodies for cremation,” he added.





At present, kin of deceased persons have to search for vacant slots by visiting several crematoria or make multiple calls to caretakers. The online system would be similar to the online portal launched by the government to know availability of beds in hospitals. Once the portal is launched, the public could know the availability status and book slots through phone or online (if e-booking is included in the portal).





Apart from launching the online portal, the civic body is working on real time monitoring of crematoria that would allow officials to get live video feeds through CCTV cameras.





During the meeting, the engineering department of the civic body was asked to rectify faults in the gasifiers and keep them ready at all times.