WATCH: Hundreds gather outside Nehru Stadium for Remdesivir after it was sold out

The authorities are give out 300 doses per day, but everyday about 2,000 people come here for Remdesivir, says the relative of a Covid patient present at the scene.
Chennai:
The special counter set up at Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital (KMCH) would be moved to Nehru stadium to manage the crowd, the State government had announced on Thursday.
Remdesivir counters were also opened at government hospitals in Madurai and Tirunelveli last week. Each vial is sold for Rs 1,568 and there is a cap of six vials per person.
