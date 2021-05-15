MVI amasses illegal wealth of Rs 1.36 crore in 5 years

Chennai :

The accused officer has been identified as P Chitra, who is working as a Motor Vehicle Inspector at Avinashi Unit Office, Tirupur. Earlier, she was working at Sulur unit office, Coimbatore.





According to DVAC FIR, during the period from the year 2015 to 2020, she worked in Tiruchy and Coimbatore districts as Grade-I Motor Vehicle Inspector and illicitly enriched and acquired properties and pecuniary resources in her name and that of her family members in disproportionate to her known sources of income. The confidential inquiry revealed that the accused hails from a humble family.





The accused official has acquired and is in possession of movable and immovable assets in her name and in the name of her husband Sivakumar and father-in-law Sethupathy in the form of houses, house sites, cash and jewellery more than her known sources of income, the DVAC said.





At the beginning of the five-year check period, the accused officer was in possession of assets worth Rs 17.5 lakh. By the end of the check period, the worth of her assets stood at Rs 1.61 crore. After adjusting the salary, income from a known source of income and savings, the DVAC team had pegged the accused officer’s disproportionate assets at Rs 1.36 crore.