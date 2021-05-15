Ban on kite flying, sale of manja thread extended

Chennai :

The ban extension came into effect from Thursday for the next two months, police said. An order under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1973 and sub-section (2) of section 20 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, was promulgated prohibiting use/ sale / manufacture / store / import / dealing with manja thread for kite flying. The ban was imposed by the police in the city after the abandoned threads started turning into fatal tools as it slashed necks of people on the road, mainly bikers.