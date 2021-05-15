TNJA seeks virtual hearing, WFH for judicial officials

Chennai :

TNJA president and district judge, K Babu, in a letter to the Madras High Court Chief Justice, said: “Approximately 100 judicial officers and their families and about 300 staff members and their families have been affected. Our judicial fraternity has also lost many dedicated staff members to this disease.”





Pointing out that according to experts the worst is yet to come, the plea said: “Even though the movement of people has been restricted, most of the staff use public transportation and the risk of contracting the disease has increased exponentially now.”





Based on this, the plea sought the High Court Chief Justice to permit the judicial officers to work from home and hear cases virtually until the situation improves, which is becoming increasingly alarming day by day.





“With regard to the judicial magistrates, the remand extension may be permitted to be done by video conferencing alone and new remand work allotted to magistrates on a rotation basis,” the plea from the judges’ association sought.